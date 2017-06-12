Fla. Sheriff Wayne Ivey urges citizens to arm themselves: a This is wara
A Florida sheriff is calling on citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights and arm themselves in preparation for a potential attack. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey , who described himself as "one of the most politically incorrect sheriffs in the country," posted a six-minute video on Facebook last week after a disgruntled ex-employee fatally shot five people at an Orlando business.
