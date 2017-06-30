Fauquier moms band together for gun s...

Fauquier moms band together for gun safety

There are 1 comment on the Fauquier.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Fauquier moms band together for gun safety. In it, Fauquier.com reports that:

Carolyn Woodard heads the local chapter of the national organization founded by a mom after the shooting of 20 schoolchildren and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

Armed Veteran

“Si vis pacem, para bellum !!”

Since: Dec 07

13,625

Southeast Virginia

#1 3 hrs ago
Yes....by all means, let's disarm the general public to give the bad guys a more target-rich environment. If Sandy Hook, VA Tech, Columbine, et al have taught us anything, it has taught us that gun-free zones GET PEOPLE KILLED because it leaves them with no means to defend themselves. Good luck with your govt-sponsored dial-a-prayer (9-1-1). I'll take responsibility for my own protection.....thanks.
Chicago, IL

