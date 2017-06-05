Fate of Kansas concealed-firearm exem...

Fate of Kansas concealed-firearm exemption bill still up in air

Gov. Sam Brownback said no decision had been made Monday about whether to veto or allow to become law a a bill adopted by the Legislature exempting certain hospitals from a statute opening many public buildings to carriers of concealed firearms on July 1. The measure would free the Brownback administration and the Legislature from allocating millions of dollars immediately to amplify visitor screening and security systems at four state hospitals serving people with disabilities. The bill also would exclude facilities of University of Kansas Health Systems and a network of community mental centers from the 2013 law.

Chicago, IL

