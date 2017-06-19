Exclusive: SureFire MasterFire Rapid Deploy Holster
SureFire, the leader and innovator in tactical lighting has stepped into the holster-making arena and has locked-in on a bright idea. Any street cop or tactical team member will attest weapon retention is serious business.
