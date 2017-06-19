Editorial: Monday Briefing for June 19, 2017
Consider this from a Sunday Washington Post editorial about gun control: "There are no simple or easy solutions to the complex issue of violence in the United States. There is no one piece of legislation that would prevent every madman who is intent on hurting others from getting a gun a along with a healthy majority of the country, we wish the country's lawmakers would enact common-sense gun control reform."
