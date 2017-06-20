Each day nearly 20 kids are shot. You...

Each day nearly 20 kids are shot. You'd think we'd do something about that

Each day three or four children under age 17 die and an additional 16 are hospitalized from a single cause: gunfire. In fact, according to a new analysis of federal data published in the academic journal Pediatrics , gun violence is the third leading cause of death for American kids between ages 1 and 17, and the second leading cause of injury-related deaths after motor vehicle accidents.

