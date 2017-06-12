Doctors win in Florida 'docs vs. glocks' legal tussle
The state last month did not appeal a federal court ruling striking down major parts of the 2011 law dubbed with that name. That decision came six years after Florida lawmakers passed the measure, which tried to stop doctors from asking patients about their guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 8
|payme
|2
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC