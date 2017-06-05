Diane Dimond: Guns Plus Kids Equals Potential Tragedy

Summertime is upon us, the season when out-of-school kids are frequently left alone in the house. Here's a question for all parents and grandparents out there: Do you have guns in your home? According to a new report from the Children's National Health System , 20,000 American children - yes, 20,000 - will be rushed to the emergency room this year with a gunshot wound.

