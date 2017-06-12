Diane Dimond: Guns plus kids equals p...

Diane Dimond: Guns plus kids equals potential tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Summertime is upon us, the season when out-of-school kids are frequently left alone in the house. Here's a question for all parents and grandparents out there: Do you have guns in your home? According to a new report from the Children's National Hospital, 20,000 American children - yes, 20,000 - will be rushed to the emergency room this year with a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Wed jimwildrickjr 1
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Tue Billyball 4
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Jun 12 Jimaud 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC