Czech parliament moves to legalise firearm ownership
The lower house of the Czech parliament has agreed to alter the constitution so that firearms can be held legally when national security is threatened. It was passed by the lower house by a big majority, and is likewise expected to be approved by the upper house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 15
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC