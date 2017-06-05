CPSO distributes free gun locks
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to emphasize the importance of gun safety. That's why, starting June 5, CPSO will be distributing free safety gun locks to local residents It was just three weeks ago when a student at Moss Bluff Elementary School was accidentally shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC