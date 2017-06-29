Concealed Carry For Congress, But Not...

Concealed Carry For Congress, But Not For You

In a "more guns" bill that alarmed even pro-gun-rights activists, representative Mo Brooks has proposed arming federal legislators to the exclusion of regular citizens. An existing bill, HR 38, to make the firearm-carry permits of normal American citizens valid nationally, has languished in Congress since the election of Donald Trump.

Chicago, IL

