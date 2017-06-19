Central Point PD offers more Conceale...

Central Point PD offers more Concealed Handgun Classes

A new class for gun owners is so popular, Central Point Police Department is having to open new sessions. This is the first year the police department has offered Concealed Carry License Classes.

Chicago, IL

