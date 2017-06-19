Castile Verdict Bad - Carrying a Gun ...

Castile Verdict Bad - Carrying a Gun Should NOT Be a Capital Offense

There are 1 comment on the AmmoLand story from 17 hrs ago, titled Castile Verdict Bad - Carrying a Gun Should NOT Be a Capital Offense. In it, AmmoLand reports that:

The jury verdict clearing Officer Jeronimo Yanez of all charges in the shooting death of Philando Castille is a travesty. Yanez demonstrated extremely poor judgment, failed to control a controllable situation, and let that situation take him out of control of himself.

im not a doctor

Ashland, MS

#1 3 hrs ago
They were never going to get a manslaughter conviction with the evidence they had because the threshold is too high for manslaughter.

The video did not show what Castile was doing with his hands that caused the officer to react the way he did and that alone amounted to reasonable doubt in the jury's mind. They could have got a conviction on excessive use of force and reckless discharge of a weapon but the penalties for those charges would not have satisfied most people.

The officer was in the wrong but he was innocent of manslaughter until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and the evidence just wasn't there. When you give someone a gun and a badge and pay him a minimum salary to confront criminals on a daily basis he's going to be harder to convict for a crime than the average citizen.
Chicago, IL

