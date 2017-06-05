Carry Rigs That Work
The 17th Law of Nature states when you decide to start carrying a handgun, you're going to collect more holsters than caviar appetizers served in the Congressional lunchroom. You know what I mean - those nifty carry solutions that looked really great in the ad, at least until you tried them.
