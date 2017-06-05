Carry Is Breaking Out All Over

Carry Is Breaking Out All Over

While pro-Second Amendment legislation like National Reciprocity and the Hearing Protection Act weave their slow, methodical course through Congress-countered at every turn by gun control Democrats and their surrogates in the media-state legislatures around the country are working to repeal gun control and to expand the exercise of our Second Amendment-protected rights via pro-self-defense legislation. It is important to note that state legislatures are not working to expand Second Amendment-protected rights, but to expand the exercise of the rights that are already there.

Chicago, IL

