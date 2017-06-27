Calling Republicans' bluff on enforcing gun laws we already have

About four years ago, a group of 23 Republican members of Congress wrote letters to then-President Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder demanding the federal government prosecute more gun crimes. "We must all be looking for ways to prevent senseless acts of violence and the taking of innocent life - but the best place to start would be enforcing the laws that Congress has already enacted," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.