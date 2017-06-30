California's gun control efforts suff...

California's gun control efforts suffer 2 legal setbacks

There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from 18 hrs ago, titled California's gun control efforts suffer 2 legal setbacks. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

A federal judge is blocking a California law set... . In this June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
im not a doctor

Ashland, MS

#1 5 hrs ago
Im amazed that CA feels the need to pass even more gun laws when they wont enforce the one's they already have. The ar-15 rifles used in the San Bernadino attack were not registered to the shooters and the guy who purchased those guns then handed them over to the shooters without the required background check wasn't charged for committing that crime.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 2 hr slick willie expl... 6
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) 4 hr payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Thu FormerParatrooper 1
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See Thu FormerParatrooper 1
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
News GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ... Jun 16 Red Crosse 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC