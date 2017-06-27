California regulators block proposed assault weapon rules
The state's Office of Administrative Law released a two-paragraph notice, without explanation, rejecting the proposed regulations submitted by the state Department of Justice in May. Spokesmen for Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who runs the department, did not return multiple requests for comment. Gun-owners' rights groups said the proposed regulations would include too many firearms in the state's assault weapons definition.
