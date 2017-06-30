California politicians' gun control moves hit by 2 setbacks
California politicians' attempts to strengthen some of the nation's strictest gun laws suffered two setbacks this week - the latest when a federal judge blocked a law set to take effect Saturday barring gun owners from possessing ammunition magazines holding more than 10 bullets. They present new challenges for freshman state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who took office in January.
