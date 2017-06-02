California police lieutenant may have...

California police lieutenant may have sold dozens of guns on Calguns in last four years

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

A Pasadena police lieutenant, whose Sierra Madre home was raided by federal authorities in February, may have sold dozens of guns online in the last four years, potentially violating state and federal laws barring officers from making a profit from certain firearm sales, according to dozens of posts on the message board Calguns. An account profile on the Calguns website with the name "vgourdik" posted information indicating the user was a police officer in the San Gabriel Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) 17 hr reamed 74
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Fri OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC