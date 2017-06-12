Brownback allows restrictive conceale...

Brownback allows restrictive concealed carry bill to become law

10 hrs ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Gov. Sam Brownback has allowed a bill designed to keep concealed guns out of public hospitals and mental health centers to become law without his signature. The governor acted Thursday and broke with gun-rights allies.

