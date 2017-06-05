Bring Constitutional Carry in Ohio in '17

In the face of innumerable threats from the federal government and powerful politicians in the states that would see to it that Americans no longer have the right to protect themselves, the renewed efforts of Ohio Representatives Ron Hood and Thomas Brinkman, Jr. , are fighting for the Ohioans right to protect him, or herself, from danger without the red tape. The Representatives, along with 24 co-sponsors, which include local Andy Thompson , introduced H.B. 201 in early May, now in the House Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee with first sponsor testimony heard on Tuesday , and would allow those 21 and older and not otherwise legally banned from having a weapon, to carry any firearm not specifically restricted by law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.