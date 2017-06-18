Black Gun Owners Not Happy With Jury ...

Black Gun Owners Not Happy With Jury Clearing Officer In Castile Case

Black gun owners have grown more concerned about their gun rights in light of police officer Jeronimo Yanez being cleared of shooting Philando Castile. A jury found Yanez not guilty in the fatal shooting of Castile, a man who was licensed to carry.

