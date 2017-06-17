Black Gun Owners Distressed After Ano...

Black Gun Owners Distressed After Another Police Shooting Acquittal

There are 1 comment on the CBS Local story from 16 hrs ago, titled Black Gun Owners Distressed After Another Police Shooting Acquittal. In it, CBS Local reports that:

FormerParatroope r

Since: Mar 17

774

Minneapolis, MN

#1 11 hrs ago
The prosecution did not present a strong case and the witness for the prosecution was found inconsistent with her testimony. This was the opinion of several who observed the trial.

From the accounts as I understood them, after the incident, I felt the Officer was in the wrong. But now knowing the testimony was inconsistent and as one observer opined, full of holes, I cannot make an opinion in this case.

What we are left with at this time is he said she said, and her testimony is in doubt. Unfortunately the Officer was not wearing a body camera and we will not know exactly what happened.
