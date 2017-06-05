Bill to nix N. Carolina's concealed carry permit causes rift
A bill that could go to the House for debate as early as Wednesday would do away with the state's current requirement and would allow concealed carry in places where it's currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. The latest measure includes certain restrictions and applies to people 18 or older and who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying a gun.
