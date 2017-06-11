Berrien Rep Talks Handgun Bill
State Representative Kim LaSata tells us it wasn't an easy decision, but she had several reasons for voting in favor of legislation easing restrictions on carrying concealed handguns this past week. The bill approved by the state House eliminates a requirement to have a license to carry a concealed pistol.
#1 Yesterday
It's so correct. Criminals will never listen to the laws about anything. I personally carry all the time. I don't want to be in the wrong place at the wrong time or someone else in the same predicament when i would be able to help. You see and hear about this all the time all over the WORLD, not just in America.
SO: Get armed, Get trained and Carry daily, and long live the republic!
