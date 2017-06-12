Behind The Byline: Massad Ayoob

Behind The Byline: Massad Ayoob

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Guns Magazine

Before most kids are capable of tying their shoes, four-year-old Massad Ayoob was fiddling with the sights of a .22 rifle his father gave him - thus beginning a lifelong career with firearms. He graduated to a handgun at nine and later carried a Colt .45 auto during part-time shifts at the family's New Hampshire jewelry store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... 8 min FormerParatrooper 5
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Wed jimwildrickjr 1
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Tue Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC