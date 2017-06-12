Behind The Byline: Mark Hampton
It's hardly surprising lifelong Texas County, Mo., native, Mark Hampton's, childhood memories largely include time spent outdoors hunting, fishing and trapshooting with his dad and two brothers in the Ozark Mountains. The impressive skills developed throughout their youth earned each of the Hampton boys a place on the All-American Trap Team.
