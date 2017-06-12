Baseball field shooting captures both sides of gun control debateThe...
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, La., is a longtime and enthusiastic supporter of gun rights. Scalise remained in critical condition Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Tue
|Billyball
|4
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 12
|Jimaud
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC