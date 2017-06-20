Ban guns in your parking lot? You could be sued
Ban guns in parking lots? You could be sued under GOP plan The proposal would allow employees to sue bosses who prohibit them from keeping guns in their cars. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/politics/2017/06/20/ohio-concealed-carry-law/413436001/ Ohio Republicans who control the Legislature continue to push legislation that expands the number of places where people can carry concealed guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Tue
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 15
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Jun 14
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC