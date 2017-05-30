Armed husbands and boyfriends are killing hundreds of U.S. women
When Cedric Anderson entered the San Bernardino, Calif., elementary school where his estranged wife worked in April, he had a concealed handgun and past allegations of domestic abuse. The 53-year-old walked into the classroom where Karen Smith taught and started shooting , killing Smith and an 8-year-old student before turning the gun on himself.
