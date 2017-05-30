Anti-Gunners And 'Media Suckers'

In a recent Op-Ed ripping the apparent reflexive gullibility of the so-called "mainstream media," John Lott - author of several book including The War On Guns and More Guns = Less Crime - asserted that the press has "repeated the same false claim that concealed handgun permit holders are dangerous." He predicted plenty of media opposition to the National Concealed Carry Reciprocity bill now before Congress.

