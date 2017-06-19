Americans and guns: It's really complicated, survey shows
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Americans and guns: It's really complicated, survey shows. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
This June 27, 2013 file photo shows a rack of rifles at Firing-Line gun store in Aurora, Colo. A new survey by the Pew Research Center shows Americans have grown more divided over gun issues.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
If the entire nation agreed one black man should have his rights removed and returned to slavery would the majority opinion over ride his rights?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Wed
|Daniel stollings
|2
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 15
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC