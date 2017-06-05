A Year After Pulse, Little Progress on Gun Control
There are 2 comments on the Advocate story from 11 hrs ago, titled A Year After Pulse, Little Progress on Gun Control.
It took a matter of minutes for Omar Mateen to purchase a Sig Sauer MCX, a semiautomatic rifle capable of firing hundreds of shots per minute, at the St. Lucie Shooting Center June 4, 2016. Under Florida law, Mateen didn't need a permit to own the rifle, and though the state requires a three-day waiting period to buy a handgun, no such requirement exists for the larger and more destructive device.
#1 5 hrs ago
Several "victims" had conceal carry permits and a gun but had to leave them in their cars. They followed the law and were made defenseless and DEAD!
Will these reporters take responsibility for these deaths because they push to make victims defenseless?
I bet if the author of this article had to take legal and financial responsibility for those deaths caused by these gun control laws you would not see them write such idiotic articles.
Like the businesses in areas that before placed "no guns" signs up but when held responsible for the safety of the disarmed citizens, suddenly took the signs down! Several areas now require businesses to be held legally liable for the safety of employees and customers if they disarm them. Most change their policy, and take the signs down.
It is easy to support something that affects others when you run no risk. But when you must stand by that infringement then suddenly the support falls off.
#2 1 hr ago
I read Gun Control is a good, steady aim.
