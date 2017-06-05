There are on the Advocate story from 11 hrs ago, titled A Year After Pulse, Little Progress on Gun Control. In it, Advocate reports that:

It took a matter of minutes for Omar Mateen to purchase a Sig Sauer MCX, a semiautomatic rifle capable of firing hundreds of shots per minute, at the St. Lucie Shooting Center June 4, 2016. Under Florida law, Mateen didn't need a permit to own the rifle, and though the state requires a three-day waiting period to buy a handgun, no such requirement exists for the larger and more destructive device.

