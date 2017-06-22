8 Figures on Gun Ownership, and Attitudes, in America
With the United States buffeted in recent years by shootings at schools , churches , and, earlier this month, at a practice for a congressional baseball game , a small majority of Americans favors stricter gun laws - but the nation remains starkly divided on much else when it comes to guns, according to a Pew Research Center report released Thursday. The report, America's Complex Relationship With Guns , offers a detailed look at gun ownership and attitudes toward guns, based on an online survey of 3,930 adults, including 1,269 gun owners, conducted in March and April.
