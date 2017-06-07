2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Ka...

2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, But Not You

There are 2 comments on the Glenn Beck story from 14 hrs ago, titled 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, But Not You.

The day after the latest Orlando shooting, the gun control folks came out of the woodwork - as expected. In an unexpected twist, Kim Kardashian is now gun expert leading the charge.

payme

Corinth, MS

#1 10 hrs ago
Except her and her husband CAN NOT own guns. The law already forbids convicted felons, drug users, and those with mental illness from owning guns, thus prohibiting them from owning a gun.

They are not even supposed to have them in their home yet their armed guards have guns in their home. Why is the law not enforced when it comes to them?
payme

Corinth, MS

#2 10 hrs ago
Celebrity privilege.
Chicago, IL

