2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, But Not You
There are 2 comments on the Glenn Beck story from 14 hrs ago, titled 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, But Not You. In it, Glenn Beck reports that:
The day after the latest Orlando shooting, the gun control folks came out of the woodwork - as expected. In an unexpected twist, Kim Kardashian is now gun expert leading the charge.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Glenn Beck.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Except her and her husband CAN NOT own guns. The law already forbids convicted felons, drug users, and those with mental illness from owning guns, thus prohibiting them from owning a gun.
They are not even supposed to have them in their home yet their armed guards have guns in their home. Why is the law not enforced when it comes to them?
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Celebrity privilege.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC