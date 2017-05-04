Why ammo sales are slumping under Trump
Cabela's, which sells outdoor products from tents to bear-proof food kegs, said on Thursday that quarterly same-store sales were down 9% compared with a year ago, dragged down in part by guns and ammo. And Olin, a conglomerate that manufactures bullets and industrial chemicals, said in its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday that sales dropped 11% for its Winchester Ammunition division.
