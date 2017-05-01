UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees by More Than 1,000 Percent
There are 1 comment on the Cybercast News Service story from 17 hrs ago, titled UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees by More Than 1,000 Percent.
London In a move to rein in what it calls a taxpayer subsidy for gun owners, the British government is considering raising license fees on shooting clubs by more than 1,000 percent. Local police forces in Britain are responsible for granting firearms licenses.
|
“Hello Trump”
Goodby Hillary
Seems the anti's there are finding new ways to both raise revenue and further restrict shooting sports.
