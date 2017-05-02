UA prepares for guns on campus in 2017

After the passage of Acts 562 and 859, new laws that require public universities in Arkansas to allow individuals over 21 years old to carry handguns on college campuses throughout the state, UA officials are taking steps to attempt to maintain a safe environment in Fayetteville. UA Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz last week sent an email to faculty, staff, and students at the UA outlining some of the measures his administration is taking in advance of the implementation of the new laws, which will take effect on Sept.

