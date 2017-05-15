Twenty Things To Know About Tactical Shotguns
Why this? Because the questions come all the time. "12 gauge or 20? Long or short barrel? Folding stock or not? What kind of sights? What's buckshot? Birdshot or not?" So, let's just list 'em and tackle them right off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|12 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|Sun
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC