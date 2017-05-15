Tips for Defensive Pistol Sighting
The last thing you need to be thinking about in a deadly encounter is how far you need to hold low, high or to one side to hit center mass. Most of today's fighting-type handguns fit with fixed sights have been engineered to put bullets pretty close, but few are actually right on the money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Handguns.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|12 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|Sun
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|Sun
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|May 11
|payme
|419
|University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ...
|May 7
|gvpt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC