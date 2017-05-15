This 59-Second Video Proves That Guns...

This 59-Second Video Proves That Guns Don't Kill People

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

This video shows exactly why guns don't kill people people kill people. It's over the top and very funny, but it gets the point across.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) 17 hr swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push 20 hr Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down Sun lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... Sun Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... Sun jimwildrickjr 2
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban May 11 payme 419
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC