The gauzy misdirection and untrue sme...

The gauzy misdirection and untrue smears of an anti-gun-rights activist

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Lawmakers are considering a gun control bill that won't help to reduce gun crime in Chicago. Chicago is experiencing an unacceptable level of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 8 John Galt 4
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 5 payme 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 4 payme 71
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... May 1 okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 30 payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC