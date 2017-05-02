The accident happened on one of the s...

The accident happened on one of the shooting ranges at the sheriff's academy in Devore.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was injured in a training accident at the Frank Bland Regional Training Center in Devore on May 2, 2017. A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Tuesday morning, May 2, in a shooting range accident at the training academy in Devore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down Mon Bridge Four 69
News UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b... Mon okimar 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 30 payme 54
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... Apr 25 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06) Apr 25 Westerner 28
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Apr 22 Get Out 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC