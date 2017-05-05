Texans could carry a gun without a li...

Texans could carry a gun without a license under a House bill that's stuck in the chamber

19 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A bill allowing Texans to tote guns without a license is creeping slowly through the Texas House, infuriating law enforcement groups and emboldening advocates who want fewer gun restrictions. The legislation passed through the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee last month, the furthest such a proposal has ever moved through the Legislature.

