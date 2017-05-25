Supreme Court Reschedules Concealed Carry Case For Eighth Time
The Supreme Court put off the Peruta case, which could restore concealed carry in NJ if taken up, again this morning. Second Amendment advocates are eagerly watching the courts to see what the court will do with this case, because if the court were to strike down California concealed carry laws, New Jersey's would be on the chopping block as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|13 hr
|berettabone
|71
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|Wed
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 15
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC