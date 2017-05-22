State Senate candidates discuss the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act
Candidates running for state Senate will answer a weekly question posed by The New Jersey Herald on Mondays between now and the June 6 primary election. The same question will be posed to Assembly candidates on Tuesdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 20
|stateofmorons
|2
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|May 18
|The Insider
|70
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 15
|Ridgeway Boy
|5
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra...
|May 14
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC