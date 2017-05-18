Shooting down myths of 'gun-free zone...

Shooting down myths of 'gun-free zones' in schools

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Brent Tenney displays his Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun on the University of Utah campus where he is a student Wednesday, April 25, 2007, in Salt Lake City. Two years ago, California passed a restriction concerning concealed carry on school campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) 13 hr The Insider 70
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 15 Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 14 jimwildrickjr 2
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban May 11 payme 419
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC