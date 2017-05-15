Senators fight over guns at hospitals, colleges before returning bill to committee

Whether guns will soon be allowed in Kansas public hospitals, in state-run psychiatric hospitals and on public college campuses remains unclear after the Senate decided Tuesday, mid-debate, to send back to committee a bill that includes some restrictions. The halting effort to pass a gun bill comes ahead of the July 1 expiration of exemptions that currently allow public hospitals, state psychiatric hospitals and college campuses to prohibit concealed weapons.

