Senators fight over guns at hospitals...

Senators fight over guns at hospitals, colleges before returning bill to committee

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Whether guns will soon be allowed in Kansas public hospitals, in state-run psychiatric hospitals and on public college campuses remains unclear after the Senate decided Tuesday, mid-debate, to send back to committee a bill that includes some restrictions. The halting effort to pass a gun bill comes ahead of the July 1 expiration of exemptions that currently allow public hospitals, state psychiatric hospitals and college campuses to prohibit concealed weapons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push Mon Ridgeway Boy 5
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
News Boom! Concealed Carrier Stops a Massacre Be Cra... May 14 jimwildrickjr 2
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban May 11 payme 419
News University of Texas stabbings put campus carry ... May 7 gvpt 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC